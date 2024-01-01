Claypool failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

Claypool was targeted in the end zone on a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa (shoulder) late in the third quarter, but despite initially securing the ball, he wasn't able to complete a catch. Reports about Claypool's performance in practice have picked up recently, but even with Jaylen Waddle (ankle) sidelined Sunday, the four-year veteran hasn't yet managed to make a splash in a Dolphins uniform. Pending Waddle's status, Claypool could see some offensive involvement again during a crucial Week 18 divisional matchup against the Bills.