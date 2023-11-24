Claypool (knee) is inactive for Friday's game against the Jets.
Claypool, who the Dolphins had listed as questionable for the contest, will sit this one out, but with just one catch for 15 yards on two targets in three games with Miami so far, the 2020 second-rounder is off the fantasy radar for now.
More News
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Questionable for Friday•
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Remains limited•
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Considered limited Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Week-to-week after knee procedure•
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Doesn't practice Wednesday•