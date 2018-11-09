Bills' Chris Ivory: Still donning non-contact jersey
Ivory (shoulder) continued to sport a non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The running back will be limited during Friday's session, so we'd expect him to be listed as questionable, at best, for Sunday's game against the Jets. If he's out or limited at all this weekend, Marcus Murphy would be in line for added snaps behind Buffalo's top back, LeSean McCoy.
