Benford (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Taron Johnson will occupy his usual role as the Bills' slot corner, but Buffalo will be breaking in two new starters on the outside in Kaair Elam and Dane Jackson while Benford and Tre'Davious White (Achilles) are sidelined. While Jackson is expected to become a fixture in the starting lineup with White lost for the season, Elam could soon be relegated to a depth role if Benford's injury is a short-term concern, as expected. Before being included on the inactive list, Benford had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday after turning in a trio of limited practices during Week 5 prep.