Benford recorded a solo tackle, an interception and two pass deflections in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.
Benford was able to pick off Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter, securing his first interception of the season. The cornerback has produced 40 tackles, eight pass deflections and a forced fumble along with the interception over 12 games in his sophomore campaign with Buffalo.
