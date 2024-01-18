Benford (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
The second-year cornerback out of Villanova exited Buffalo's wild-card win after suffering a knee injury and he's now began the team's week of practice with two consecutive DNPs. Benford will almost certainly carry an injury designation into the weekend unless he's able to practice in full Friday.
More News
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Listed as DNP on Wednesday•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Iffy to return•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Snags interception in win•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Good to go Sunday•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Limited at Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Ruled out Week 10•