Benford (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.
Benford injured his knee in Monday's 31-17 wild-card round win over the Steelers. Buffalo will host the Chiefs in the divisional round Sunday, and Benford could still avoid the injury report by returning to practice Thursday or Friday.
