Liuget (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Despite working in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Liuget will miss his fifth game of the season. The veteran defensive tackle isn't on fantasy radars in IDP leagues, as he's recorded just seven tackles and a sack over eight games. Rookie Ed Oliver stands to see an uptick in snaps in a reserve role behind Star Lotulelei and Jordan Phillips.

