Corey Liuget: Let go by Texans
The Texans waived Liuget on Monday.
Liuget suited up for the Texans in six games this season; he didn't play more than 20 snaps in a given game. The 30-year-old defensive tackle posted just four tackles and a sack in that stretch.
