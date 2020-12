Liuget is expected to see an increase to his defensive role over the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With starting nose tackle Brandon Dunn (hip) being ushered to injured reserve Wednesday, Liuget becomes the next man. The 2011 No. 18 overall draft choice hasn't yet started a game over five appearances in his debut campaign for the Texans, collecting one sack and four tackles over a workload of 13.8 defensive snaps per game.