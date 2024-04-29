Samuel has a new teammate in the receiving room after the Bills took Keon Coleman out of Florida State with the first pick of the second round Friday.

Samuel, signed as a free agent in March, was never going to be a No. 1 or even a No. 2 in Buffalo, but now we at least know who's been brought in ahead of him on the depth chart. It's a mild surprise the Bills chose only one receiver with their 10 draft picks, so for now the versatile Samuel likely sits No. 3 in the pecking order behind Khalil Shakir and Coleman. That said, this is a perfect offense for Samuel's skill set and he'll be a weapon of some sort once things get going, just not the primary receiving option.