Kincaid secured 10 of 11 targets for 81 yards in the Bills' 24-18 loss to the Bengals on Sunday night. He also lost a fumble.

Kincaid paced the Bills in receptions and targets with totals that also qualified as new personal bests in his nascent career. However, the rookie's standout night was somewhat marred by his particularly untimely lost fumble, which came at the Bengals' 11-yard line early in the fourth quarter and Buffalo seemingly on the verge of reducing a 21-10 deficit. Nevertheless, the night was still a very productive from a fantasy perspective, and it brought Kincaid's line over the last three games to an impressive 23-221-1 on 26 targets. With Dawson Knox (IR-wrist) out at least two more games, Kincaid should continue to play an expanded role in the team's air attack.