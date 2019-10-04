Play

Knox's teammate Tyler Kroft will miss Week 5 against the Titans due to an ankle injury.

Knox has really been making his mark in Knox's absence, taking over as the starting pass-catching tight end while catching three balls each of the last two weeks, including his first NFL touchdown in Week 3. Knox was on the field for a season-high 65 percent of the offensive plays last week against the Patriots -- expect a similar workload this week with a handful of targets.

