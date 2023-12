Knox (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Chris Brown of One Bills Live reports.

Knox will need to be activated from injured reserve before Sunday's game to suit up, but coach Sean McDermott said earlier Friday that Knox has a good chance to play. The tight end then proceeded to log a third consecutive full practice since having his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened, so Knox will more likely than not return to action in Kansas City.