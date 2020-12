Knox is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Broncos due to a stinger, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Knox suffered a similar injury in the Week 14 win over the Steelers, so this is certainly a concern for him and the Bills. With backup Tyler Kroft inactive again, the Bills will be down to blocker Lee Smith if Knox is unable to return. He did score the Bills' first touchdown of the afternoon, so no matter what the game is not a total loss for his managers.