Bills' Dontae Johnson: Signs deal with Bills
Johnson (hip) inked a deal to join Buffalo's 53-man roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson was recently released from injured reserve Thursday by Seattle and was free to sign with any team. The former fourth-round pick started all 16 games for San Francisco last season and was slated to start at cornerback for Seattle in 2018 before the hip injury hindered his season. It's unclear if the hip injury will allow him to play right away for Buffalo.
