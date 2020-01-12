Play

McKenzie is the Bills' only restricted free agent this offseason.

McKenzie played in 15 games in 2019 and served a variety of roles, finishing with 27 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown while rushing eight times for 49 yards as an effective jet sweeper. The speedster also served on special teams. As a restricted free agent, the Bills can slap a tender offer on McKenzie -- one that won't be very expensive -- but are also facing an offseason dilemma of trying to beef up the receiving staff in an attempt to continue Josh Allen's progress. We'll see if McKenzie stays in the team's plans as a fourth or fifth wideout.

