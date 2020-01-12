Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Future uncertain
McKenzie is the Bills' only restricted free agent this offseason.
McKenzie played in 15 games in 2019 and served a variety of roles, finishing with 27 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown while rushing eight times for 49 yards as an effective jet sweeper. The speedster also served on special teams. As a restricted free agent, the Bills can slap a tender offer on McKenzie -- one that won't be very expensive -- but are also facing an offseason dilemma of trying to beef up the receiving staff in an attempt to continue Josh Allen's progress. We'll see if McKenzie stays in the team's plans as a fourth or fifth wideout.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...