McKenzie (illness) was a full participant on Friday's practice estimate and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns.
The Bills weren't able to hold practice due to heavy snow in Buffalo, but McKenzie would have been available had they practiced. Assuming the team is able to fly to Detroit to play Sunday's relocated game at Ford Field as planned, McKenzie's poised to take the field without limitations in his usual slot role.
