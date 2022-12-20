Poyer amassed five tackles (three solo) in Saturday's victory over the Dolphins.
Poyer has now totaled 32 tackles (21 solo) and a pair of passes defensed over his last five matchups. He remains tied for fifth in the league in interceptions, but he hasn't picked off a pass since Week 4.
More News
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Collects five stops in win•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Leads way with 10 tackles•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Five tackles in return to action•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Active participant at practice•
-
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Practicing Wednesday•