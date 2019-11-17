Allen completed 21 of 33 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns and added 56 yards and a touchdown on seven runs during Sunday's 37-20 win over Miami.

After throwing two first-half touchdowns, Allen decided to get in on the action himself midway through the third quarter, scrambling outside and finding the edge for an eight-yard touchdown, his seventh rushing touchdown of the season. Allen enjoyed a career-high 117.7 quarterback rating Sunday and accounted for four touchdowns for just the second time of his career. Perhaps most importantly for Buffalo's hopes of getting to the playoffs, the sophomore quarterback has been more careful with the football, now going five consecutive games without an interception. Prior to the streak, his previous career high was back-to-back games without a pick. Next up is a top-five Denver defense that got bit late by Minnesota in Week 11.