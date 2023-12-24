Allen completed 15 of 21 passes for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 24-22 win over the Chargers. He added five rushes for 15 yards and two additional scores.

Allen saw limited volume as a passer for the second consecutive week, though he was still production thanks to an extremely efficient effort. That efficiency came largely due to his connection with Gabe Davis, with whom he recorded long completions of 57, 36, 20 and 17 yards -- the first of which went for a touchdown. Allen also supplemented that with two rushing scores from two and one yard away, respectively. As a result, he became the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 40 total touchdowns.