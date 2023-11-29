Murray carried nine times for 30 yards and was not targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Murray's role has certainly settled into a tight zone this season -- he's had nine or 10 carries in each of the past three weeks while playing a modest role in the offense behind starter James Cook. Veteran Ty Johnson is also starting to see action in the backfield, as Johnson had a touchdown catch in Week 11 and carried six times for 19 yards in the Week 12 loss. Murray has been a blessing to the Bills, but he's simply a bit player in an offense that has plenty of other guys that can score touchdowns. He has found the end zone three times this season, but only once since Week 3.