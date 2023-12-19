Murray rushed five times for 11 yards and a score and was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

Murray ran for his fourth touchdown of the season, giving him nine straight campaigns of four-plus TD runs, something no other active player in the league can say. The 33-year-old has proven he can still bring value to a contending team, but starter James Cook has begun to look like a superstar the past few weeks and Murray is locked into a clear No. 2 role. However, he may be a better goal-line back from inside the five, so that might keep Murray relevant in very deep leagues.