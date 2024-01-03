Murray had one carry for zero yards and failed to reel in his only target during Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots.

Murray has just the one carry over the past two games and hasn't exceeded 32 percent of the offensive snaps in any of the past four games. With James Cook thriving in the bellcow role and quarterback Josh Allen tied for second in the league with 15 rushing touchdowns, it's only scraps left for Murray and Ty Johnson, and now practice-squad member Leonard Fournette is even an option. All of this makes Murray a role player, not a fantasy target.