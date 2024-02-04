Murray finished the season with 79 carries for 300 yards and two touchdowns plus 17 catches on 22 targets for 119 yards in 16 regular-season games.

Murray saw some run as the No. 2 back for a good stretch of the season, and it led to some nice results, with him peaking on a 6-68-1 line in Week 12. After the team's bye in Week 13, however, Murray saw only nine carries the entire remainder of the season. While he suited up in the playoffs, he didn't see a single carry. Ty Johnson clearly passed Murray in the pecking order for the stretch run. Murray turned 34 last month, and while he still ran with some power and proved to be a nice veteran asset for the Bills as an complement to James Cook, he probably doesn't gave much more football left in his fine career.