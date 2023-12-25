Murray did not record a carry or target in Saturday's 24-22 win over the Chargers.

Murray has served as the No. 2 running back behind James Cook most of the season and leads all Buffalo running backs with four rushing touchdowns, but it's noteworthy that Leonard Fournette saw five carries in a tight game compared to none for Murray. Fournette -- who joined the Bills' practice squad in October -- has plenty of cred and is five years younger than Murray, so it'll be interesting to see how the Bills split up the backup carries the rest of the way. With Josh Allen up to 13 rushing touchdowns on the season, no one besides Cook holds anything more than speculative value in the Buffalo running back corps.