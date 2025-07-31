Murray announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, Chad Jensen of SI.com reports.

Murray, now 35 years old, suited up for 11 seasons in the NFL between the Raiders, Vikings, Saints, Ravens, Broncos and Bills, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015. While he surpassed the 1,000 rushing yard mark just once in his career, in 2015 with the Raiders, Murray was a stalwart contributor in terms of consistency, ranking above the 4.0 YPC threshold in nine of his 11 campaigns played. As Jensen notes, Murray remains the most recent running back to rush for 100 yards in a single game for Denver, which he accomplished versus the Chargers in the 2022 regular-season finale.