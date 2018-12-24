Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Old man racking up IDP points
Alexander posted a season-high 15 tackles and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Alexander is 35 years old but he's playing like a man 10 years younger, even taking on a higher play count following the season-ending injury to Matt Milano. He was on the field for a whopping 73 plays Sunday, and we'd expect a high count next week when he finishes out the season against Miami. The way the veteran has played (68 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery), the Bills might be begging him to come back in a hybrid role in 2019, one where he'll continue to be a leader for what's been a strong defense this season.
