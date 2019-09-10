Alexander posted four tackles (two solo), 0.5 sacks and a pass breakup in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets.

Alexander played in 26 of 72 defensive snaps (36 percent), which is quite unusual for the veteran linebacker, but he made good use of his time. It's unclear if this role will be consistent for Alexander in future weeks, but if it is it will be tough for him to match the 74 tackles and 6.5 sacks he recorded last year.