Alexander made six tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Bills.

The 36-year-old linebacker sacked Marcus Mariota on third down in the second quarter, forcing the Bills to punt from their own three-yard line. Alexander still has plenty left in the tank with 21 tackles and two sacks through the first five games.

