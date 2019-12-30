Bills' Lorenzo Alexander: Retiring after playoffs
Alexander announced Monday that he intends to retire from the NFL, Leo Roth and Ryan Miller of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle report.
Alexander will continue to start in Buffalo's linebacker corps during the team's playoff run, but he won't return for the 2020 season. The veteran linebacker recorded 55 tackles (35 solo), two sacks and nine defended passes across 16 regular-season contests in 2019, and he'll now turn his attention to Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Texans.
