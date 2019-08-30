Murphy ran for 27 yards on eight carries during Thursday's 27-23 win over Minnesota and added 10 yards on two catches. He added a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Murphy didn't have the day he was probably hoping for on offense, tallying 50 fewer yards than Tyree Jackson even though both finished with eight carries. He did make a big impression on special teams, however, with a momentum-shifting punt return that brought Buffalo within striking distance late. It might still have been too little, too late given Buffalo's depth at both running back and returner. He figures to be on the outside looking in despite Thursday's highlight.

