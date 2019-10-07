Murphy logged a tryout with the Ravens on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

The Bills surprisingly cut ties with Murphy ahead of the season opener, despite getting rid of veteran LeSean McCoy as well. Murphy is coming off his best season in terms of statistics in 2018, in which he carried the ball 52 times for 250 yards.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories