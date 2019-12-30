Play

Murphy signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers on Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Murphy last appeared in game action in 2018, when he logged 63 touches for 276 yards without a score across 11 contests with Buffalo. The Panthers will now take an early look at Murphy as a depth option for the 2020 season.

