Murphy (elbow) is part of a backfield that now includes LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon, Senorise Perry and rookie third-round pick Devin Singletary, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills also added wide receiver Andre Roberts, who led the league in kick return yards (1,173) and ranked second in punt return yards (324) last season. Long story short, Murphy would face a difficult path to a roster spot even if he wasn't coming back from a season-ending elbow injury. He at least figures to be healthy before training camp.