Marcus Murphy: Cut by Carolina
The Panthers cut Murphy on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Carolina has opted to part ways with Murphy in order to make room for a new wave of UDFAs on the 90-man roster. Murphy hasn't appeared in a game since 2018, when he compiled 276 scoreless yards on 63 touches across 11 contests with the Bills.
