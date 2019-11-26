Play

Murphy worked out with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Murphy joined Kenneth Dixon (knee) in the tryout, as the Texans may be seeking backfield depth behind Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson as they make a playoff push. The 27-year-old geared up in 11 games with the Bills last year, grinding out 276 scoreless yards on 63 touches.

