Marcus Murphy: Misses out on roster spot
The Bills released Murphy on Saturday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Buffalo's surprising decision to part ways with fellow running back LeSean McCoy wasn't enough to open up a roster berth for Murphy, who likely would have been in line mainly for a special-teams role had he secured a spot. Murphy could still catch on elsewhere as a depth back and return specialist after bringing back a punt 79 yards for a touchdown in Buffalo's preseason finale Thursday.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
McCoy cut — impact on Bills, other teams
Ben Gretch reacts to the news the Bills will release LeSean McCoy, including what it means...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Woods
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...