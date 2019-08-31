The Bills released Murphy on Saturday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Buffalo's surprising decision to part ways with fellow running back LeSean McCoy wasn't enough to open up a roster berth for Murphy, who likely would have been in line mainly for a special-teams role had he secured a spot. Murphy could still catch on elsewhere as a depth back and return specialist after bringing back a punt 79 yards for a touchdown in Buffalo's preseason finale Thursday.

