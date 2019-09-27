Bills' Maurice Alexander: Misses Friday's practice
Alexander (knee) missed Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
With the Bills' main linebackers all healthy, a potential absence for Alexander would mainly be felt by the team's special teams units, an area where the veteran has proven quite adept throughout his career.
