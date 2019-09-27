Play

Alexander (knee) missed Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

With the Bills' main linebackers all healthy, a potential absence for Alexander would mainly be felt by the team's special teams units, an area where the veteran has proven quite adept throughout his career.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories