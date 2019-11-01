Alexander (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Alexander didn't practice this week and will miss at least one game due to the knee injury. Buffalo's defense is unlikely to be impacted by his absence since the 28-year-old exclusively played special teams last week and the rest of the linebacking corps is currently healthy.

