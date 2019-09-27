Play

Alexander (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Alexander wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday, but he wasn't able to practice Friday due to a knee issue. It appears as though his injury is something new, though the details remain undisclosed. If Alexander were forced to miss any time, his absence would mostly impact Buffalo's special teams unit.

