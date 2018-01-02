Bills' Mike Tolbert: Meaningful Week 17 action
Tolbert carried seven times for 39 yards in Sunday's win over Miami while catching one of two targets for six yards.
Tolbert finishes the regular season with 247 rushing yards on 66 carries (3.7 average) while tacking on 78 yards through the air on 14 catches. While his leadership helped in the locker room, he failed to look like the old bowling ball we've seen in the past and was a significant step down whenever LeSean McCoy needed a breather. Tolbert was also originally through to be a goal-line option, but only found paydirt once all season. With McCoy nursing an ankle injury and a question mark for Sunday's playoff game in Jacksonville, Tolbert could have more of a role than expected, though newcomer Marcus Murphy would likely see action as well if McCoy can't rally to play.
