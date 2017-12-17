Bills' Mike Tolbert: Inactive Sunday
Tolbert is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
As a result, Travaris Cadet will handle the Bills' No. 2 running back duties behind LeSean McCoy on Sunday. Tolbert logged six carries for 32 yards in last weekend's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts.
