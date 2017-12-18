Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison said his decision between Tolbert and Travaris Cadet for the No. 2 running back role could change on a week-to-week basis, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

One week after returning from a hamstring injury to take six carries for 32 yards, Tolbert was a surprise healthy scratch for Sunday's 24-16 win over the Dolphins. A Week 16 matchup against the Patriots would also seem to favor Cadet's receiving prowess over Tolbert's size, but the Bills could make another surprising decision or simply keep both players active. Regardless, everything points to another huge workload for LeSean McCoy.