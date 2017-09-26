Bills' Preston Brown: Leads Bills in tackles
Brown made 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.
Brown played all 70 defensive snaps and added a few more snaps on special teams. The 24-year-old doubled his tackling output for the season on Sunday, and has looked better with each passing week in Sean McDermott's defense.
