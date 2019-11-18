Play

The Raiders signed Brown to the 53-man roster Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brown cleared waivers after the Bengals cut him last Tuesday, and he'll push for the starting middle linebacker role in Oakland. The Raiders haven't found a full-time replacement at the position since Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the rest of the year. Brown -- a third-round pick in the 2014 draft -- should fit the scheme after playing in a 4-3 system with Cincinnati. The 27-year-old posted 54 tackles through nine games with the Bengals.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories