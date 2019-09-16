Bengals' Preston Brown: Racks up 14 tackles
Brown made 14 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
The 49ers ran the ball 42 times in this contest, which gave Brown plenty of action but was also a result of the Bengals' inability to stop the run (6.2 YPC). Brown had IDP value in this contest, but this is the ceiling with few teams expected to run as much as the 49ers did Sunday.
