Brown had to lose over 20 pounds this summer as part of his recovery from multiple injuries last season, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Brown ate poorly after getting knocked out for the season, loading up on carbs without running them off. This summer he underwent an intensive four-week training session and now uses a special chef to make sure he's eating healthy. The Bengals are counting on him to call the defensive signals from his linebacker spot this season.

