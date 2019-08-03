Bengals' Preston Brown: Lost weight before camp
Brown had to lose over 20 pounds this summer as part of his recovery from multiple injuries last season, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Brown ate poorly after getting knocked out for the season, loading up on carbs without running them off. This summer he underwent an intensive four-week training session and now uses a special chef to make sure he's eating healthy. The Bengals are counting on him to call the defensive signals from his linebacker spot this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...