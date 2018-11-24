Lawson (elbow) practiced on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott says his pass rusher will likely play, so we'll assume Lawson's on the better side of questionable. Fellow defensive end Trent Murphy is also listed as questionable, but if both play they'll likely be sharing snaps throughout the afternoon, as a healthy Jerry Hughes will likely get the highest volume among the team's three main defensive ends.