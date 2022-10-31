Diggs corralled six of eight targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Packers.

The matchup between Diggs and Jaire Alexander was highlighted prior to Sunday night's tilt, and the billing lived up to the hype after the two star players were locked in a heated verbal and physical battle from start to finish. Diggs got the last laugh after producing his third straight 100-plus yard performance with a touchdown in a victory for his squad. The 28-year-old now boasts a massive 55/764/7 line through seven games. Diggs is as good as WR1s come heading into a matchup against the Jets next Sunday.